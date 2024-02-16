The Dubois County Disc Golf Club will be holding the Great American Eclipse Disc Golf Championship on Saturday, April 6th at Cupertino’s Course in St. Meinrad. This is a 2-round, singles, un-sanctioned disc golf tournament, being held as a celebration in preparation for the Great American Solar Eclipse on April 8th, 2024.

The first round starts at 10 AM Eastern/ 9 AM Central with 1 hour break in between rounds. The second round will begin 1 hour after the final card completes round 1 with a celebration for the tournament winner and CTP prizes distributed after the final round.

A maximum number of 72 players will be participating (with a +10 waitlist) to keep the event fun and competitive for all. Registration costs $40 and includes a tournament event t-shirt ONLY guaranteed if you register before March 6th, 2024; after that date, shirts are subject to availability. Also included in the entry fee is 2 pints of St. Benedict’s beer during a celebration meal after the tournament ends (must be 21+). All participants are entered into several CTP contests at select holes for prizes including $25 gift certificates to St. Benedict’s Brew Works and Batteries Now, Dubois County Disc Golf discs and accessories.

Participants do not need to be current PDGA players or members of the Dubois County Disc Golf Club to enjoy the festivities. Tournament play is also Bring Your Own Birdies.

For more information or to register, visit discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Great_American_Eclipse_Disc_Golf_Championship_2024.