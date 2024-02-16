The Huntingburg Regional Airport has announced they have received a grant totaling $3.3 million from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminal Program.

The grant will go towards the airport’s “Frosty Jones” terminal building project, which has a total projected cost of $6.5 million and will help make substantial progress toward its completion.

The terminal project aims to revitalize the airport’s infrastructure by introducing a modern 5,000-square-foot terminal building equipped with enhanced facilities and amenities to better serve pilots and passengers visiting the Dubois County Region.

A standout feature of the new terminal is its support for aviation education through a partnership with the Patoka Valley Career and Technical Cooperative. This collaboration seeks to provide high school students in the area with valuable opportunities to explore and engage with the aviation industry early on, highlighting the airport’s commitment to fostering education and workforce development within the local community.

The upcoming facility is designed to meet contemporary standards, prioritizing handicap accessibility, energy efficiency, and resilience. This modernization effort contrasts with the current terminal building, which has served the airport for over six decades and needs replacement to keep pace with the evolving needs of corporate travelers and aviation enthusiasts.