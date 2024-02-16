Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers to avoid winter scams as the temperature drops and homes require inevitable weather-related repairs.

Unlicensed contractors and scammers don’t just call you anymore, they also email or knock on your door. Don’t fall for their promises to inspect your furnace, repair your leaky roof, or offer to remove snow and ice. Sometimes they don’t deliver and they just take your money and run without doing some or all the work.

To prepare for winter weather emergencies while avoiding scams, Attorney General Rokita is offering these tips to avoid falling victim to a home repair scam:

Ask your family, friends, and co-workers for contractors they have used who have done good work.

Before signing a contract or making a payment, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division and the Better Business Bureau for complaint information on contractors you are considering.

Get multiple bids from local contractors in writing.

Avoid contractors who spontaneously show up at your door offering a “bargain” price for painting, driveway sealing, roof repairs, etc.

Never pay for the entire or a large part of the project before the work begins.

Don’t make the final payment to the contractor until you know all suppliers of materials and all subcontractors have been paid.

Get a contract and never rely on verbal or handshake deals. Make sure all promises are in writing and that you understand what you’re signing.

Search online for the company’s name with words like “scam” or “complaint.”

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com with Attorney General Rokita’s office.