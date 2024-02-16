Twenty priesthood students from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology received the ministry of acolyte on Thursday, February 15th, in the Seminary’s St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel. Archbishop Charles Thompson, of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, installed the acolytes.

The seminarians receiving the ministry were:

· Lance Tony Antony Samy, Diocese of Palayamkottai, India

· Elias Bar-Shimon, M.Carm., John Black, M.Carm., Paul Marie Castieau, M.Carm., and Seraphim Mary Heffernan, M.Carm., Carmelite Monastery of Wyoming

· Daniel S. Cooper and Robert K. Denne Jr., Diocese of Knoxville, TN

· John S. Gardiner, Diocese of Birmingham, AL

· Kristofer A. Garlitch, Samuel S. Hansen, and Khaing M. Thu, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

· Raphael Kavita, Evarist Mukama, Alex N. Omari, and Aloysius Ssennyondo, Glenmary Home Missioners

· Stephen Matthew McClain, Diocese of Tulsa, OK

· Evrard Muhoza, Archdiocese of Louisville, KY

· Felix A. Pesce, Diocese of Memphis, TN

· Symeon L. Rubbelke, OSB, Assumption Abbey

· Guillaume C. Temkkit, Diocese of Manchester, NH

An acolyte assists a deacon or priest, primarily in the celebration of Mass. He attends to the needs of the altar and may distribute Communion as an auxiliary minister. He also may be entrusted with the public veneration of the Blessed Sacrament but does not give the Benediction, which is reserved for a priest or deacon.