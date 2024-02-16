Lori Persohn, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer, has been named a 2024 recipient of the Baldrige Foundation Award for Leadership Excellence in the healthcare sector.

The Baldrige Foundation’s Leadership Awards recognize outstanding individuals who embody Baldrige leadership and management values and principles, and who have provided outstanding service to the Baldrige community and beyond.

Persohn began her career at Memorial Hospital in 1992 as the Director of Medical Services. She transitioned to Director of Organizational Excellence in 2013 and played a key role in Memorial Hospital being named a 2018 Malcom Baldrige National Quality Award recipient. Persohn was named the Associate Vice President of Patient Services in February 2019 and became Vice President on January 1, 2020.

Persohn holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Indiana University and a Master of Science in Nursing from Ball State University. She is a Certified Nurse Executive and a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt. Persohn sits on the Board of Directors at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, the Indiana Center for Nursing, and is also a Board Member and Chair of the Public Relations Committee of the Indiana Organization for Nursing Leadership. She is a member of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership, Indiana State Nurses’ Association, and the American Nurses’ Association.

The Foundation’s Leadership Awards will be presented as part of the annual Quest for Excellence® Conference in National Harbor, Maryland on April 9th, 2024.