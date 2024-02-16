Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology has announced Dr. Angela Franks will present the annual Thomas Lecture on Philosophy and Theology. The lecture will be held on Thursday, March 14th, at 7 PM Central Time in St. Bede Theater. This year’s lecture is titled “Gender: What’s True, What’s False, and Why It Matters.”

Angela Franks, Ph.D., is a theologian, speaker, writer, and mother of six. She serves as a professor of theology at St. John’s Seminary in Boston and as a Senior Fellow at the Abigail Adams Institute in Cambridge, MA. She is a Life and Dignity Writing Fellow for Church Life Journal (University of Notre Dame).

Her specialty areas include the body, identity, the Trinity, and Christology. She is currently focused on bringing key ideas in contemporary Continental philosophy into conversation with the Catholic intellectual tradition. She is finishing a two-volume book manuscript entitled The Body and Identity.

An experienced speaker, she has spoken at numerous conferences, including the International Theology of the Body Congress, and on EWTN, Catholic Answers Live, FOX News, and many other outlets. She has been published in America Magazine, First Things, Public Discourse, Church Life Journal, Catholic World Report, The Plough, and academic journals such as Theological Studies, Christian Bioethics, Nova et Vetera, Communio, and others, in addition to contributing chapters to edited books. She has written two books on sexual ethics and the history of eugenics.

The Thomas Lecture is made possible by an endowment established in honor of the late George and Mary Thomas and the late Fr. Kieran Conley, OSB. The lecture allows students and faculty at Saint Meinrad to explore issues in philosophy and theology.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Parking is available at the St. Bede, Guest House, and student parking lots. Saint Meinrad operates on Central Time. For more information, call Krista Hall at 812-357-6501 during business hours.