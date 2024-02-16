Latest News

Huntingburg Regional Airport Receives $3.3 Million in Grant Funding from FAA Attorney General Rokita Warning Hoosiers of Winter Scams Twenty St. Meinrad Priesthood Students Received the Ministry of Acolyte Lori Persohn Awarded 2024 Baldrige Foundation Award for Leadership Excellence in the Healthcare Sector St. Meinrad 2024 Thomas Lecture on Philosophy and Theology Hosting Dr. Angela Franks as Speaker

Betty Jean Demott, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana passed away at 8:27 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at the Timbers of Jasper.

Betty was born in Fairdale, Kentucky on May 10, 1943, to William G. and Pauline C. (Kingrey) Stockdale.

She retired from Kimball Electronics after several years.

She was a member of Truevine Church.

Betty enjoyed sewing, especially making “hobo blankets, “and her dog Archie.  

She is survived by two children; Darrell “Jody” Satterfield, Jasper, and Twila Hutton, Frankfort, Kentucky, three siblings, four grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by two sons; Bill Satterfield and Jason Kingrey, five siblings; Rachel Lee, Jane Morgan, Judy Judd, Linda Sanders, and Karen Roggencamp.  

A Celebration of Life for Betty Jean Demott will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post