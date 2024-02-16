Betty Jean Demott, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana passed away at 8:27 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at the Timbers of Jasper.

Betty was born in Fairdale, Kentucky on May 10, 1943, to William G. and Pauline C. (Kingrey) Stockdale.

She retired from Kimball Electronics after several years.

She was a member of Truevine Church.

Betty enjoyed sewing, especially making “hobo blankets, “and her dog Archie.

She is survived by two children; Darrell “Jody” Satterfield, Jasper, and Twila Hutton, Frankfort, Kentucky, three siblings, four grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by two sons; Bill Satterfield and Jason Kingrey, five siblings; Rachel Lee, Jane Morgan, Judy Judd, Linda Sanders, and Karen Roggencamp.

A Celebration of Life for Betty Jean Demott will be held at a later date.

