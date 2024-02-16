The New Boston Fire Department has announced two upcoming events for the public. The first event will be held by the New Boston Fire Department Ladies Auxillary and will be a soup sale on Sunday, March 3rd at the firehouse. Carry-out begins at 8 AM and runs until noon and the cost is $20 per gallon. They ask you to bring containers. All times listed are CST. All proceeds benefit the New Boston Volunteer Fire Department. To pre-order contact Reggie at 812-547-8738.

The second event will be two two-day Rummage Sale hosted by the New Boston Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, March 8 from 7 AM to 5 PM and again on Saturday, March 9 from 7 AM to 12 PM. All times listed are Central Standard Time. This event will be held at the New Boston Fire Department Community Center. For more information please contact Reggie at 812-547-8738. All proceeds benefit the New Boston Volunteer Fire Department.