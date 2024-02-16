Latest News

Huntingburg Regional Airport Receives $3.3 Million in Grant Funding from FAA Attorney General Rokita Warning Hoosiers of Winter Scams Twenty St. Meinrad Priesthood Students Received the Ministry of Acolyte Lori Persohn Awarded 2024 Baldrige Foundation Award for Leadership Excellence in the Healthcare Sector St. Meinrad 2024 Thomas Lecture on Philosophy and Theology Hosting Dr. Angela Franks as Speaker

The New Boston Fire Department has announced two upcoming events for the public. The first event will be held by the New Boston Fire Department Ladies Auxillary and will be a soup sale on Sunday, March 3rd at the firehouse. Carry-out begins at 8 AM and runs until noon and the cost is $20 per gallon. They ask you to bring containers. All times listed are CST. All proceeds benefit the New Boston Volunteer Fire Department. To pre-order contact Reggie at 812-547-8738.

The second event will be two two-day Rummage Sale hosted by the New Boston Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, March 8 from 7 AM to 5 PM and again on Saturday, March 9 from 7 AM to 12 PM. All times listed are Central Standard Time. This event will be held at the New Boston Fire Department Community Center. For more information please contact Reggie at 812-547-8738. All proceeds benefit the New Boston Volunteer Fire Department.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post