Christian Central Church will be hosting the Central Café free community meal on the second Tuesday of the month, starting Tuesday, March 12th, 2024.

The monthly Central Café will be held at Christian Central Church, located at 903 South Main Street in Huntingburg, with doors opening at 5 PM, serving starting at 5:30 PM, and continuing till 6:15 PM or until food is gone.

No carry-outs will be allowed until after the serving ends at 6:15 PM. At that point, if there is any food left, those who dined at the café will be able to take a to-go container.

Those who dine at the café will also be eligible for a free door prize.

Christian Central Church would like to note that beginning with the March 12th Central Café they will no longer be serving drive-thru style.