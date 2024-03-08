The City of Jasper in coordination with Heart of Jasper announced the opening of the Downtown Jasper Social District, effective immediately.

The Downtown Jasper Social District is a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA); a designated public area where alcoholic beverages can be purchased in a designated cup from permitted establishments and carried within a defined district. This was enacted through the Indiana Senate Enrolled Act No. 20 on May 4th, 2023, effective July 1st, 2023.

This social district has the benefit of allowing within the defined district a person of legal age to walk with an alcoholic beverage in an approved cup while enjoying shopping, concerts, events, festivals, and local tourist attractions. DORAs encourage visitors to stay longer allowing towns to further capitalize on resources already in place to activate community spaces.

The Downtown Jasper Social District is in effect daily from 12 PM to 9 PM and is closed July 26th through August 8th in coordination with the annual Jasper Strassenfest.

Additional Downtown Jasper Social District rules are:

Alcoholic beverages may only be consumed in designated District cups from participating and approved vendors. Alcohol purchased within the district may not be taken out of the district and no open alcohol purchased outside the District is permitted within the District. Possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and other rule violations may constitute a class C infraction.

Currently permitted vendors include Oink, Café Pina, Headquarters, St. Benedicts Brew Works, Owsley’s Lounge, Pub ‘n’ Grub, Plaid and Timber, Tre Vione’s, Astra Theater, and Odd Fellows.

For more information about the Downtown Jasper Social District, please visit heartofjasper.org/downtown-jasper-social-district/.