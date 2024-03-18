The Daviess-Martin Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (CISMA) is set to host a captivating wildflower walk on Saturday, April 20th, starting at 10 am at the picturesque Bluffs of Beaver Bend Nature Preserve. This event aims to provide attendees with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of native flora while gaining insight into the threats posed by invasive species.

The walk promises an enriching experience as participants will traverse the roadway nestled at the base of the bluffs, delving into the diverse array of indigenous plants that adorn the landscape. Led by Emily Finch from the Martin County SWCD, alongside CISMA volunteers Karen Whorrall and Marion Mason, attendees will learn to identify various native species, while also becoming acquainted with the invasive garlic mustard that poses a significant challenge to local biodiversity.

Registration for the event is mandatory due to limited space. Prospective attendees are required to RSVP by contacting the organizers at 812-329-0048.

The Bluffs of Beaver Bend Nature Preserve provides a stunning backdrop for this educational outing. With its accessibility along the roadway, the walk caters to individuals of all abilities, ensuring an inclusive experience for nature enthusiasts.

To access the Bluffs, participants are instructed to turn south from Highway 50 at the east end of the White River bridge, onto Water Street in downtown Shoals. From there, they are to continue along Water Street for exactly one mile, passing the fire station and crossing the bridge over Beaver Creek. Attendees are advised to park along the road near Spout Springs, where the guided nature walk will commence, leading them into the heart of the nature preserve.

Anticipated to last approximately 45 to 60 minutes, the walk guarantees an informative and captivating experience for all who attend.

For those seeking further information about the Bluffs of Beaver Bend Nature Preserve, resources are available on the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website. Additionally, individuals interested in learning more about invasive species in the area are encouraged to follow the Daviess-Martin CISMA on Facebook or visit their webpage

This event promises to be an enriching opportunity for nature enthusiasts to deepen their understanding of local flora and the importance of preserving native habitats.