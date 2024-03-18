Latest News

Around 12:25 AM on Monday, Jasper police were dispatched to 3770 North Portersville Road in response to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Christopher Jefferson of the same address.

Upon further investigation, JPD was able to determine that Jefferson had battered an employee located at the group home. It was revealed that Jefferson had also destroyed property belonging to the company that owned the group home.

Jefferson was arrested and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.

He is charged with battery and criminal mischief.

