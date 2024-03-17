On Friday night the Jasper Police department was dispatched to a domestic dispute at 434 West 43rd Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a subject who was involved in the domestic dispute and identified them as 30-year-old, Thomas Hughey, of Jasper. Hughey was then transported to Memorial Hospital due to injuries on his face.

After being admitted to Memorial Hospital with pending criminal charges, Hughey left the hospital and had to be located by officers.

Once Hughey was found several hours later he was brought back to Memorial Hospital to be medically cleared before being booked into the Dubois County Security Center.

Hughey is facing charges of escape, domestic battery, strangulation, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, and theft.