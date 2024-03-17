Linda Kay (Kemp) Seneff, age 70, of Buffaloville, passed away on March 15th, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 2nd, 1953, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Norman and Irene (Kemper) Kemp; and married Randall Dean Seneff on July 24th, 1976. Linda graduated from Holland High School where she was a cheerleader and prom queen. Nothing was more important to her than her family and her grandchildren were the center of her universe. She enjoyed playing cards and baking and on Friday nights you would find her at the Bingo hall. Linda was well known for her “animal whisper” abilities and had a plethora of pets in her lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother David Kemp and his wife Shirley, and her in-laws Carl and Barbara Seneff.

She is survived by her husband, Randy, her children Stephanie (Jared) Sattler of Santa Claus, Dean (Rochelle) Seneff of Rockport and six grandchildren: Abby Hervey (Harry Gaskin), Trenton Hill (Destiny Curtis), Jaxson Seneff, Sophia Seneff, Zander Sattler and Rhylen Seneff. One brother-in-law, Rob (Sue) Seneff of Daytona Beach, FL.

Funeral Services are planned for Monday, March 18, 2024, at 12 Noon CDT at Fuller Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Dale cemetery. Pastor Dean Seneff will officiate the services.

Visitation will be held at Fuller Funeral Home on Monday, March 18, 2024, from 10 AM CDT to noon. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the team from Heart to Heart Hospice for all of their support and care.

Fuller Funeral Home will be taking care of the arrangements.