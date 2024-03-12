The Dubois Branch Library has announced its April 2024 list of events

The library would like to note they will be closed on Friday, April 26th for staff development.

Tuesdays in April from 3:15 to 4:30 pm – Activity Corner for ages 8 to 18. Enjoy snacks, crafts, and games after school. No Activity Corner on April 23.

Wednesdays in April at 9 am – Geri-Fit – light weight training for seniors. Registration is required and can be made by calling the library. No Geri-Fit on April 24.

Fridays in April at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues. Registration is required and can be made by calling the library. No Chair Yoga on April 26.

Monday, April 1 through Monday, April 8 – Eclipse Scavenger Hunt – Learn more before the total eclipse on April 8 while hunting for eclipse facts to earn a prize from our treasure chest.

Wednesday, April 3 at 1 pm – Homeschool Hangout for all ages; those under age 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Get to know other homeschool families at the Dubois Branch Library for an afternoon of arts and crafts. No registration is required.

Thursday, April 4 at 11:30 am – Color Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Bring your toddler to learn about colors, practice color mixing with finger paint, and play with toys. No registration is required.

Monday, April 15 at 6 pm – Watercolor Vase of Flowers for ages 7 and up; those under age 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn some beginner watercolor skills while painting flowers in a vase. Registration is required.

Monday, April 15 – Rubber Eraser Day – Visit the library and receive a crayon-shaped eraser while supplies last.

Monday, April 15 through Saturday, April 20 – Bat Scavenger Hunt – In honor of Bat Appreciation Day on April 17, learn fun facts about bats and find the 13 bats hiding around the library to receive a prize from the treasure chest.

Wednesday, April 17 at 6 pm – Watercolor Jellyfish for ages 17 and up. Learn some beginner watercolor skills while painting a jellyfish. Registration is required.

Thursday, April 18 at 11 am – Construction Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Bring your toddler to read stories about construction, play with building toys, and get a construction hat to wear. No registration is required.

Thursday, April 18 from 3 to 4 pm – Lego Club for ages 8 to 14. Design and build your own unique Lego creations. No registration is required.

Saturday, April 20 through Thursday, April 25 – Friends of the Library Book Sale.

Thursday, April 25 – License Plate Day – Stop by the library and pick up your own “I Love Libraries” license plate frame while supplies last.

Monday, April 29 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club. This month they will be reading and discussing “Angry Housewives Eating Bon Bons” by Lorna Landvik. Stop by the library to pick up a copy.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us or call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548 or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.

Dubois Branch Library hours are Monday and Wednesday 10-8, Tuesday and Thursday 10-6, Friday 10-5, and Saturday 10-2.