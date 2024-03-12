The Dubois Branch Library has announced its April 2024 list of events
The library would like to note they will be closed on Friday, April 26th for staff development.
- Tuesdays in April from 3:15 to 4:30 pm – Activity Corner for ages 8 to 18. Enjoy snacks, crafts, and games after school. No Activity Corner on April 23.
- Wednesdays in April at 9 am – Geri-Fit – light weight training for seniors. Registration is required and can be made by calling the library. No Geri-Fit on April 24.
- Fridays in April at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues. Registration is required and can be made by calling the library. No Chair Yoga on April 26.
- Monday, April 1 through Monday, April 8 – Eclipse Scavenger Hunt – Learn more before the total eclipse on April 8 while hunting for eclipse facts to earn a prize from our treasure chest.
- Wednesday, April 3 at 1 pm – Homeschool Hangout for all ages; those under age 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Get to know other homeschool families at the Dubois Branch Library for an afternoon of arts and crafts. No registration is required.
- Thursday, April 4 at 11:30 am – Color Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Bring your toddler to learn about colors, practice color mixing with finger paint, and play with toys. No registration is required.
- Monday, April 15 at 6 pm – Watercolor Vase of Flowers for ages 7 and up; those under age 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn some beginner watercolor skills while painting flowers in a vase. Registration is required.
- Monday, April 15 – Rubber Eraser Day – Visit the library and receive a crayon-shaped eraser while supplies last.
- Monday, April 15 through Saturday, April 20 – Bat Scavenger Hunt – In honor of Bat Appreciation Day on April 17, learn fun facts about bats and find the 13 bats hiding around the library to receive a prize from the treasure chest.
- Wednesday, April 17 at 6 pm – Watercolor Jellyfish for ages 17 and up. Learn some beginner watercolor skills while painting a jellyfish. Registration is required.
- Thursday, April 18 at 11 am – Construction Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Bring your toddler to read stories about construction, play with building toys, and get a construction hat to wear. No registration is required.
- Thursday, April 18 from 3 to 4 pm – Lego Club for ages 8 to 14. Design and build your own unique Lego creations. No registration is required.
- Saturday, April 20 through Thursday, April 25 – Friends of the Library Book Sale.
- Thursday, April 25 – License Plate Day – Stop by the library and pick up your own “I Love Libraries” license plate frame while supplies last.
- Monday, April 29 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club. This month they will be reading and discussing “Angry Housewives Eating Bon Bons” by Lorna Landvik. Stop by the library to pick up a copy.
For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us or call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548 or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.
Dubois Branch Library hours are Monday and Wednesday 10-8, Tuesday and Thursday 10-6, Friday 10-5, and Saturday 10-2.