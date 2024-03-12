Latest News

The Jasper RC Flyers Club is announcing it has an upcoming Family-Oriented Open House event on June 22nd, 2024, from 10 AM to 12 PM, at 1103 S 350 W in Jasper. This event is open to all ages and is perfect for families looking for a fun and educational activity.

The Open House will feature a range of activities suitable for all skill levels and ages, including the opportunity to fly a Radio-Controlled airplane with an experienced pilot, build and decorate chuck gliders, and view impressive displays of RC aircraft. Whether you’re a seasoned flyer or new to the hobby, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the highlights of the event is a free raffle for a fantastic beginner RC airplane kit, which includes everything you need to get started in the world of radio-control aviation.

For more information, check their website jasperrcflyers.org, or their Facebook page facebook.com/jasperrcflyers

