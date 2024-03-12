Green Drinks Dubois County is a gathering event for anyone interested in conversations about sustainable living, conservation, the environment, and climate challenges. It is an opportunity to network with others in the community with similar interests.

The next meet-up for Dubois County Green Drinks will be on Tuesday, March 19th from 6 to 8 PM Eastern/ 5 to 7 PM Central at St. Benedict’s Brew Works in Ferdinand.

The guest speaker this month is Indiana Program Associate at Solar United Neighbors of Indiana, Christopher Norrick. He will discuss the basics of rooftop solar, how to know if solar is right for you, what community solar is, and how Solar United Neighbors is working to bring it to Indiana.