Liliana (Lily) Jones, 6, of Ferdinand tragically left our lives on March 9th, 2024.

She is survived and remembered by her mother, Jamie Jones, grandmother Linda Jones, grandfather Keith Jones, aunt Jennifer Powers, uncle Ryan Powers, cousin, Ian Powers, all of Ferdinand, one great-grandmother of Gentryville, and her father of Cannelton. Lily was a vibrant spirit from the moment she came into the world, trying to raise her head and see everything right from the start. Her light only grew as she did. Anyone who met her could never forget her sweet smile, her strawberry blonde hair, or her larger-than-life personality. Her undeniable presence was second only to her relentless energy and love of being outside, her freckles coming out after hours of playing in the yard. She was often seen waving to cars as they passed or doing yard work alongside her Nana, especially if the riding mower was involved. She just always wanted to be going and moving in whatever way she could.

She attended Ferdinand Elementary and was loved and cared for so much by the teachers, aides, and staff there. Everyone knew Lily, she left them no choice. She loved reading and anything that involved music or dancing. Lily will be forever missed and held in our hearts. She lived more in her 6 and a half years than some ever will.

She was our light, our heart, and our reason for being. She was the best of us and her impact on us all will be felt forevermore.

Viewing will be held at Becher Funeral home in Ferdinand on Thursday, March 14th from 9 am-11 am with services to follow immediately after. Graveside services will be held at a later unknown date.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Lily’s name to Stir-n-Up Hope in Santa Claus, a local nonprofit that provides equine therapy for kids with special needs like her. All are welcome. Please wear bright colors in remembrance of Lily’s bright personality! http://www.stir-n-uphope.org