On 3/10/2024 the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to the Westwood Apartment complex on Hickory Lane about the smell of marijuana. After further investigation, it was determined that the odor was coming from apartment 523. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and located a large amount of illegal substances and paraphernalia. All subjects were lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.

Ricardo Herrera Jr.

Ricardo Herrera Jr. of Jasper was charged with dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, dealing in a schedule 1 substance Kratom, and dealing in a schedule 1 substance tianeptine.

Carlos Novais Delgado

Carlos Novais Delgado of Louisville, Kentucky charged with possession of a legend drug, possession of false government identification times 2, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, dealing marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, dealing in a scheduled 1 substance kratom, and dealing and deal in a scheduled 1 substance tianeptine.

Rene Leyva Calderin

Rene Leyva Calderin of Louisville, Kentucky charged with possession of a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, dealing in a scheduled 1 substance of kratom, and dealing in a scheduled 1 substance tianeptine, and possession of a device used to interfere with a screening test.

Mackenzie M Jones

Mackenzie M Jones was charged with possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, dealing in a schedule 1 substance Kratom, and dealing in a schedule 1 substance tianeptine, and neglect of a dependent.