Kimberly Steffen, age 61, of Huntingburg, passed away, Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Timbers of Jasper, in Jasper IN.

She was born April 25, 1962, in Bedford, IN to Leslie Chastain and Jane (Bohnert) Flores.  Kim was a graduate of Southridge High School in Huntingburg.  She had worked for Leeds Manufacturing. Kim liked to garden, go Jeeping, and was an avid dog lover.  She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by two daughters, Trisha Gentry and Laci Schwenk both of Jasper; one son Ian (Kayla) Steffen of Santa Claus; one sister Melissa (fiancé Kevin Harpenau) Singer of Port Charlotte, FL; and one grandson Devin Swafford.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

