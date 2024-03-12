Carolyn Sue Schoenbachler, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:12 p.m. surrounded by family on Monday, March 11, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Sue was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, on August 20, 1943, to Francis and Clementine (Christian) Ward. She married Joseph Schoenbachler on May 1, 1977, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Sue was a 1961 graduate of Kincaid High School in Illinois.

She was a homemaker and member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, cooking, and spoiling her grandkids.

Surviving are her husband, Joseph “Swampy” Schoenbachler, Jasper, IN, two sons, James (Michele) Schoenbachler, Jasper, IN, and Jonathon Schoenbachler, Jasper, IN, six grandchildren, Cameron, Joshua, Nolan, Mason, Heather, and Simon, eight siblings, William (Pat) Ward, Jasper, IN, Barbara (Mark) Young, Jasper, IN, Teresa (Jeff) Knebel, Haysville, IN, Rose (Bill) Wade, of Florida, Michelle Stutsman, Huntingburg, IN, Anthony Ward, Boonville, IN, Rebecca (Charlie) Hill, Boonville, IN, Fran (Richard) Leibering, Huntingburg, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death is one son, Jeffery Schoenbachler, and four siblings, Lawrence Bernard Ward, Patricia “Ann” Main, Earnest Ward, and Linda Meny.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Carolyn Sue Schoenbachler will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass time at Precious Blood Catholic Church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

