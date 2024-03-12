Lesa Blair, age 59, of Dale, passed away, on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN.

She was born July 9, 1964, in Huntingburg, IN to Donald and Rita (Denton) Dotterweich. Lesa married Jamie Blair, on June 23, 2018, in Las Vegas, NV. She had worked for Jasper Rubber Products. Lesa liked bowling, fishing, and the St. Louis Cardinals. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Jamie; parents, Donald and Rita Dotterweich of Huntingburg; two daughters, Tasha Hall of Huntingburg and Summer Satterfield of Dale; two sons, Jacob Brockman of Rockport and Cameron (Ashley) Satterfield of Velpen; six grandchildren, Abbi, Ava, Autumn, Abel, Riley and Opie; one great-granddaughter Ellison.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com