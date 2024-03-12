The Town of Paoli announced on its Facebook page over the weekend that “Spring Clean-Up” has been set for the week of April 15-19. This will be held during normal working hours from 7 AM to 3:30 PM.

Residents must live INSIDE the Paoli City Limits and have services with the town; water, trash, etc. Residents outside the city limits will not be included.

The town will conduct a curb-side pickup on each resident’s normal trash pick-up date.

All items are welcome EXCEPT FOR THE FOLLOWING:

Tires

Pain

Hazardous Chemicals or Materials

For more information please contact the town of Paoli or message their Facebook page.