Latest News

Paoli Announces “Spring Clean-Up Days” for April 15-19 Reserved Youth Turkey Hunt Applications Open Next Week ISAC Announces Spring Speaker Series For April 18th Milltown Monthly Meeting Recap Ohio Main Jailed in Dubois County for OWI

The Town of Paoli announced on its Facebook page over the weekend that “Spring Clean-Up” has been set for the week of April 15-19. This will be held during normal working hours from 7 AM to 3:30 PM.

Residents must live INSIDE the Paoli City Limits and have services with the town; water, trash, etc. Residents outside the city limits will not be included.

The town will conduct a curb-side pickup on each resident’s normal trash pick-up date.

All items are welcome EXCEPT FOR THE FOLLOWING:

  • Tires
  • Pain
  • Hazardous Chemicals or Materials

For more information please contact the town of Paoli or message their Facebook page.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post