At approximately 6:00 PM Friday, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37-year-old Justin Eckert of Evansville for trespassing at a residence along South Mill Street in Owensville. Officers suspect Eckert drove to the scene after detecting the odor of alcohol, which led to the investigation of a DUI.

After confirmation of intoxication, Eckert was transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated/Refusal and Criminal Trespassing.