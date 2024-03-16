Patricia R. Schmidt, age 92, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Patricia was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on March 8, 1932, to Fred and Rose (Miller) Gissal. She married Charles Schmidt October 17, 1953. He preceded her in death on December 12, 1975.

She was a graduate of Messmer High School, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She then earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

She retired from Millway Nursing Home where she had been nursing director for over 20 years.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Patricia was very social and enjoyed being with family and friends.

Surviving are three children, David (Betty) Schmidt, Jupiter, FL, Dr. Michael Schmidt, Boca Raton, FL, Sandra (James) Christianson, Jasper, IN, one daughter-in-law, Nancy Schmidt, Jacksonville, FL, 14 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, is one son, Daniel Schmidt, one sister, Marilyn Riker, and two brothers, Eugene and Fred Gissal.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia R. Schmidt will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.