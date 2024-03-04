The Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center Board of Directors has appointed Katie E. Hilgeman, Program Director, effective immediately. The selection of Hilgeman, a well-respected former board member and a practicing occupational therapist, follows a comprehensive evaluation and decision by the board to hire a day-to-day operational leader to execute the organization’s goals and objectives.

Hilgeman will be responsible for overseeing and providing leadership for all aspects of Freedom Reins including students, horses, volunteers, instructors, equipment, and facilities. A key focus of this role will be planning, development, and process improvement in all program areas. She can be reached by calling/texting her at 812-630-6171.

Freedom Reins is always seeking volunteers. If you have an interest in volunteering, please contact Freedom Reins volunteer coordinator, Paula Anderson by email at chckns17@frontier.com or call/text at 812-639-0177.

Volunteers are the backbone of the therapeutic riding program and support all areas of the program including horse leaders and side walkers, assistant instructors, horse care, barn and facilities maintenance, volunteer outreach and coordination, social media, marketing, and landscaping.

About Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc:

Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center’s mission is to improve the bodies, minds, and spirits of children and adults with disabilities through the use of equine-assisted therapy. The focus is on the ability of each rider, not his or her disability. The horse provides the challenged rider with a feeling of freedom and independence that might be limited in their everyday life. Equine program activities are used as a form of therapy to achieve physical, psychological, cognitive, behavioral, and communication goals.