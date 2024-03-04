The Memorial Hospital Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, is pleased to announce the addition of Sonya Seufert to its Board of Directors.

“We are excited to welcome Sonya to the Foundation’s Board of Directors,” said Michael Kern, Memorial Hospital Foundation Board Chairperson. “She brings a wealth of knowledge that will benefit us as we continue to work strategically to support the hospital and its patients.”

Seufert is a Manager and Certified Public Accountant for Buechlein and Associates. She and her husband, Dion, reside in Celestine. Seufert joins 17 other community members and Memorial Hospital staff who serve on the Foundation’s board. For a complete list of board members, visit www.mhhcc.org/giving.

“I would like to thank our outgoing board member, Mark Buechlein, for his dedication and service to the board over the last nine years. Mark went above and beyond for our organization as Treasurer, and helped us grow and improve in many ways,” said Deidra Church, Memorial Hospital Foundation Director. “Sonya is a tremendous addition to the board, and we are excited to welcome her to our team!”

Since 1974, the Memorial Hospital Foundation has stewarded philanthropic gifts to advance Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s services, assist patients in need, and support the communities it serves. Thanks to generous donors, the Foundation assisted nearly 9,000 patients and granted over $900,000 in funds last fiscal year.

For more information on the Memorial Hospital Foundation, go to www.mhhcc.org/giving or call 812-996-8426.