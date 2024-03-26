Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari has secured nominations in two categories for the prestigious USA Today 10Best Awards. Splashin’ Safari is contending for the title of ‘Best Outdoor Water Park’, while the adrenaline-pumping roller coaster, The Voyage, has been nominated for ‘Best Roller Coaster’ in the 2024 Readers Choice Awards.

Holiday World enthusiasts are encouraged to cast their votes daily until April 22nd via the Holiday World website, contributing to the park’s bid for victory in these esteemed categories.