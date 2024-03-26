Jazz enthusiasts and connoisseurs of fine wine and craft beer are gearing up for the much-anticipated return of the annual Garden Gate Jazz, Wine, and Craft Beer Festival at the picturesque Market Street Park in downtown Huntingburg. Scheduled for Saturday, April 27th, the festival promises a delightful blend of music, beverages, and culinary delights.

From 12pm to 6pm EST, Market Street Park will transform into a bustling hub of activity as wine, craft beer, and food vendors set up shop, offering patrons a tantalizing array of samples and purchases. Adding to the ambiance, talented jazz ensembles will take center stage, serenading attendees with soulful melodies and infectious rhythms.

Notable bands set to grace the festival include Justin Paul Lewis, Small Time Napoleon, and the Carly Johnson Band, ensuring a captivating musical experience for all in attendance.

Craft beer aficionados and wine enthusiasts will have the opportunity to indulge in offerings from esteemed breweries and wineries such as Monkey Hollow Winery, Winzerwald Winery, St. Benedicts Brew Works, and Patoka Lake Winery, among others.

Foodies will also be in for a treat, with a diverse selection of culinary delights from renowned partners including Oink Smokehouse, Gypsy Moon, Monastery Baked Goods, and Wood Capital Pizza, to name a few.

Advance tickets are available online for $20, offering unlimited samples of all beverages. Tickets will also be obtainable at the gate for $25, with free admission for attendees aged 18 years and younger. A link to buy tickets can be found on The Garden Gate Festival Facebook Page