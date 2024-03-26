The Sisters of St. Benedict has announced that their Laduato Si’ Circle is hosting a screening of the film “Common Ground”.

This screening will take place on Sunday, April 21st at 3:30 PM at St. Benedict Brew Works.

Common Ground is the sequel to the documentary, Kiss the Ground, which reached over 1 billion people globally and inspired the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to put $20 billion toward soil health.

By fusing journalistic expose’ with deeply personal stories from those on the front lines of the food movement, Common Ground unveils a dark web of money, power, and politics behind our broken food system. The film reveals how unjust practices forged our current farm system in which farmers of all colors are dying to feed us. The film profiles a hopeful and uplifting movement of white, black, and indigenous farmers who are using alternative “regenerative” models of agriculture that could balance the climate, save our health, and stabilize America’s economy before it’s too late.

For more information about the film Common Ground visit commongroundfilm.org/