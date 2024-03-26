On Monday Evening, March 25th, Indiana State Trooper Teresa Bowling and Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy were working the area of State Road 37 near Tell City. Troopers observed a vehicle opposite their direction fail to dim the vehicle’s bright lights. Trooper Denk-Mundy turned around and stopped the vehicle. Troopers made contact with the driver, Malik Brown. Brown showed visible signs of impairment. Brown was transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital for a chemical test. Brown was arrested and transported to the Perry County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges

• Malik R. Brown, 22, Tell City, IN

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Teresa Bowling and Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy

Assisting Agency – Perry County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law