Latest News

Major Boost for Regional Wellness Center: Braun Family and Meyer Distributing Commit $4M to Capital Campaign Failure to Dim Bright Lights Leads to Operating While Impaired Arrest of Tell City Man Sisters of St. Benedict Showing “Common Ground” Film at St. Benedict’s Brew Works Annual Garden Gate Jazz, Wine, and Craft Beer Festival Returns to Huntingburg’s Market Street Park Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Nominated for USA Today 10Best Awards

On Monday Evening, March 25th, Indiana State Trooper Teresa Bowling and Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy were working the area of State Road 37 near Tell City. Troopers observed a vehicle opposite their direction fail to dim the vehicle’s bright lights. Trooper Denk-Mundy turned around and stopped the vehicle. Troopers made contact with the driver, Malik Brown. Brown showed visible signs of impairment. Brown was transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital for a chemical test. Brown was arrested and transported to the Perry County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges

• Malik R. Brown, 22, Tell City, IN

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Teresa Bowling and Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy

Assisting Agency – Perry County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post