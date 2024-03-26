The “better together.” Capital Campaign supporting the Regional Wellness Center received a major boost to its funding efforts. The Braun family and Meyer Distributing & Logistics have jointly made a $4,000,000 commitment to the construction of the facility.

The City of Jasper and Tri-County YMCA are partnering on the facility located on a 10-acre site between the Parklands and Jasper High School. The City and Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools finalized the purchase at last week’s meetings of the School Board of Trustees and the Common Council.

“The Regional Wellness and Early Childhood Learning Centers will provide a significant health, wellness and childcare/educational benefit to employees and their families, that will touch the entire region,” stated Jeff Braun, CEO of Meyer Distributing & Logistics.

“We are very pleased to join the other major stakeholders in helping to ensure this project receives the necessary funding.”

The proposed facility is being planned to include a fitness center, 4 full-court gymnasiums, an indoor aquatic center, indoor elevated walking track, multiple group exercise studios, and multiple community rooms including a community kitchen. An Early Learning Center is in the planning stages as a future phase of the project.

“On behalf of all of the City of Jasper and Tri-County YMCA leadership, we are extremely grateful for this generous support from the Braun family and Meyer Distributing,” said Mayor Dean Vonderheide. “The support we continue to receive from community leaders throughout the region is a testament to the importance of this project.”

Mike Steffe, CEO of the Tri-County YMCA, indicated that with the addition of this gift, the “better together.”

Capital Campaign has secured over $10 million in pledges to date. Additional information about the capital campaign and other funding sources will be provided by early Summer.

To learn more about the plans for the Regional Wellness Center, contact Mayor Dean Vonderheide at (812) 482-4255 or dvonderheide@jasperindiana.gov, or Mike Steffe, Tri-County YMCA CEO at (812) 367-2323 or mike@tricountyymca.org