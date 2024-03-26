Barbara Schaefer, 80, of Ferdinand, passed away, Sunday, March 24th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Barbara was born December 28, 1943 in St. Meinrad to Paul and Martina (Troesch) May. She married Kenneth Schaefer on June 22, 1991 in St. Meinrad. He preceded her in death on January 31st 2005.

Barbara loved serving the Lord. She enjoyed studying the Bible with anyone. Barbara also enjoyed making cards for people to show them how special they were. She showed others what true love was for others through hugs and kisses. Barbara’s family and friends were everything to her, and she enjoyed spending her time with them.

Barbara is survived by three sons, Ed (Theresa) Mullis of Newburgh, Jeff Mullis of Anchorage, AK. and Matt (Cammie) Schaefer of Nashville, TN.; three daughters, Lisa (Wayne) Myers of Evansville, Tina Dearing of Huntingburg and Natalie (Chad) Franks of Portage, IN.; four brothers, Alfred May of Ferdinand, Sylvan (Linda) May of St. Croix, Suds (Cathy) May of Las Vegas, NV. and Pat (Donna) May of Owensboro; four sisters, Stella Vitittow of Ferdinand, Eileen Brezinski of Ferdinand, Teresa Casper and Mary (Charlie) Lasher all of Bristow; ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by three husbands, Edgar Mullis Sr., C. Ray Peters and Kenneth Schaefer; one brother, Bobby May; five brother-in laws, Earl Huff, Fred Vitittow, Steve Brezinski, Kenny Ubelhor and Bill Hancock; sister in-law, Bernice Brossmer and a son in-law, Vincent Dearing.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 27th at 10:00 AM CST at St. Nicholas Church in Santa Claus. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 26th from 3-7:00 PM CST at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also on Wednesday morning from 7-9:30 AM CST at the funeral home.

