At approximately 2:20 AM on Tuesday, Jasper Police located a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck in the Dave Buehler Plaza. Officers made contact with the driver, identified as 42-year-old Lance Roberson of Dover, Ohio, and after a quick investigation determined he had driven under the influence.

Roberson refused to submit to a chemical test resulting in a search warrant being obtained for his blood. His BAC was revealed to be .204, just under three times the Indiana legal limit of .08, and was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.

Lance Roberson was charged with OWI .15 or higher.

It is important to note that these are only charges and NOT convictions. All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.