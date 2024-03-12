Robert L. “Bob” Allen, age 79 of Ireland, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Bob was born in Ireland, Indiana on July 9, 1944, to Roy W. and Henrietta B. (Heim) Allen.

He was a 1962 graduate of Ireland High School, and then attended Purdue University and graduated from Oakland City University. His professional career included teaching high school and working for 37 years for the State of Indiana and the Dubois County Welfare Department aiding the elderly. Because of the special love for the people he served, Bob’s family often heard stories about his good efforts and work he did for those he helped.

He was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, and a member of the Ireland Knights of Columbus. Bob lived a life of faith and family. His Catholic faith was of utmost importance to him, from attending Mass each week to his First Friday devotions his entire life.

He was also a member of the Ireland Historical Society, the Jasper German Club, the Purdue Alumni Association, a lifetime Living Oak Society member, and a member of the Retired Indiana Public Employees Association and the Indiana Retired Teachers Association.

Although Bob never had any children of his own, his life was full with all his nieces and nephews. He truly loved and adored them. Anyone who knew him also knew everything about his extended family. He enjoyed his large circle of friends and his daily routine of many stops to see family and friends which included three stops at Leinenbach Tire each day.

He enjoyed crossword puzzles, Purdue Boilermakers, and the New York Yankees. He had a wealth of knowledge and a love for history and genealogy. German history was of special interest to him.

He is survived by one brother, John Allen (Camilla), Ireland, one sister, Loretta “Toby” Jaent (Russell), Jasper, seven nieces and nephews; Angela Ziliak (Brian), Julie Schutz (Daniel), Bryan Jaent, Catherine Egler (Kenny), Christopher Allen (Kim), Cynthia Kempf (Todd), and Jamison Allen (Rachel). Thirteen great nieces and nephews, and six great great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents and a sister who died in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert L. “Bob” Allen will be held at 10 am on Friday, March 15, 2024, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 7 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper and from 9 am until the 10 am Mass time on Friday at church. St Mary Catholic Church will pray a rosary at 2:30 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.