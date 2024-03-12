Mary Ann Williams, age 76, of Indianapolis, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away, on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Westminster Village North in Indianapolis, IN.

She was born September 28, 1947, in Evansville, IN to Ira and Martha (Herrmann) Williams. Mary Ann graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1966. She was a salesperson for G.C. Murphy and was a custodian at Southridge High School. She enjoyed gardening, reading books, listening to music and attending High School sporting events. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents; and one brother Paul Davis.

She is survived by one sister Jane (Ronald) Powless of McCordsville, IN, and two nephews, Jeffrey(Tricia) Powlessand Andy Powless both of Indianapolis; three great nieces and nephews Justin, Clark, and Brooke who were one of her favorite interests.

A Funeral Service for Mary Ann Williams will be held Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 2:00 PM E.D.T. at Nass and Son Funeral Home with visitation before the service from 12:00-2:00 P.M.

