The Community Foundation of Crawford County announced it has received a matching fund grant totaling $750,000 as part of the eighth phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s initiative, Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VIII).

In 2023, The Lilly Endowment launched GIFT VIII to help community foundations strengthen the towns, cities, and counties they serve. Matching fund grants are one of several funding opportunities designed to help community foundations promote long-term viability; further strengthen their abilities to lead; encourage board engagement; and support and develop strategic efforts to enhance the quality of life in their communities.

Qualifying matching funds raised to support the community foundation’s unrestricted endowment will be eligible for a $2 grantor to $1 grantee match from Lilly Endowment Inc.

Donors can establish a named unrestricted fund with only $5,000 and it would receive $10,000 in matching dollars from the Lilly Endowment grant. Matches to existing unrestricted funds also receive the $2 match for each $1 donated.

Donations can be mailed or delivered to 4030 E Goodman Ridge Road, Marengo, IN 47140, or online through the PayPal Giving Fund at paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/1397818. Be sure to list your preferred unrestricted fund choice. To find the heading of Unrestricted Funds visit cf-cc.org/funds/.

For more information or to ask any questions about the matching grant, contact the Community Foundation of Crawford County at (812) 365-2900 or cf-cc@cf-cc.org.