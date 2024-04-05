The 3rd Annual Mental Health Matters Awareness Walk is set to take place at Jim Yellig Park in Santa Claus, Indiana, on April 27th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm CST. Organized by the Spencer County Health Coalition, the event aims to raise awareness about mental health issues in the community.

Participants can expect an array of activities and attractions, including giveaways, prizes, free bounce houses, and face painting for kids. Additionally, there will be music, resource booths, balloon animals, and free food available for attendees to enjoy.

One of the highlights of the event is the opportunity for the first 75 participants to receive a free t-shirt. Registration will open at 9:30 am on the day of the walk.

For more information, individuals can follow the event on Facebook by searching for “Spencer County Health Coalition” or contact event coordinator, Jane Kincaid, at 812.449.6800 or via email at jkincaid@nspencer.k12.in.us.