Jasper Elementary School and Ireland Elementary School Preschool Programs have achieved the highest possible rating in Paths to QUALITY™. Paths to QUALITY is Indiana’s quality rating and improvement system for childcare programs. It is a consistent set of standards to help parents identify licensed family childcare centers, licensed family care homes, and unlicensed registered ministries that have met state requirements for health and safety.

Paths to QUALITY is a voluntary statewide system created to improve the quality of childcare and early education for children. It gives all families a tool to find the best quality program for their needs and supports and recognizes providers on a four-level rating system. The system has been studied and validated by the Child Development and Family studies experts at Purdue University.

Jasper Elementary School and Ireland Elementary School both received state visits and were awarded with the Level 4 Status from the state.

“Achieving a Level 4 designation is a milestone that reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion of our educators, staff, and administration. It underscores our pledge to foster an environment where our children can grow, learn, and thrive,” said Dr. Tracy Lorey, GJCS Superintendent.

To learn more about Paths to QUALITY, visit https://www.in.gov/fssa/pathstoquality/info-for-families/levels-of-quality/