On April 4, 2024, at approximately 10:56 AM, the Jasper Police Department encountered a female driver with a suspended infraction license. The officer initiated contact with the driver, identified as 20-year-old Shelby Hudson of Mt. Carmel. Upon approaching Hudson, the officer detected an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Subsequently, during the investigation, Hudson resisted law enforcement efforts, although she was eventually subdued and detained.

K9 Gator, accompanying the Jasper Police Department, signaled the presence of contraband in the vehicle, leading to the discovery of marijuana and paraphernalia. Hudson was charged with several offenses, including resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and cited for driving with a suspended infraction license.

She was subsequently confined in the Dubois County Security Center

