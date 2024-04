The Indiana State Police Jasper Post has scheduled its 2024 District Memorial Service for May 9th at 11:00 a.m.

The Memorial Service will be conducted at 2209 Newton Street, Jasper, and will honor those Indiana State Police employees who have died in the line of duty while serving their state and nation from 1933 to 2024. During May, Indiana State Police Districts and General Headquarters honor the fallen by reading the roll call.