An extensive multi-agency narcotics investigation led by Deputy Dylan Erwin of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) culminated in a series of arrests in Loogootee. Assisted by Major Tyler Reed MCSO, Deputy Wesley Baumgart MCSO, and Loogootee Res. Patrolman Jonah Shaw from the Loogootee Police Department (LPD), the operation targeted the residence of Rodney Bateman, a 55-year-old male of Loogootee.

Following a two-month investigation, Deputy Erwin obtained a search warrant for Bateman’s residence with the assistance of Chief Deputy Prosecutor Steven Teverbaugh from the Martin County Prosecutor’s Office. The warrant was granted by Honorable Judge Isha Wright-Ryan of the Martin County Circuit Court.

On April 4, 2024, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Deputy Dylan Erwin MCSO, Deputy James Shields MCSO, Res. Patrolman Jonah Shaw LPD, Sgt John Wells MCSO, and Sgt John Wagoner LPD executed the search warrant on Bateman’s residence located in Loogootee City limits on the southwest side of the city.

During the search, law enforcement officials discovered a substantial quantity of illegal substances and paraphernalia, including approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine, Approximately 3 pounds of a leafy plant-like substance that field test positive for marijuana, multiple glass smoking devices, hypodermic syringes, and various controlled substances.

The following individuals were arrested:

Rodney Bateman, 55, of Loogootee, charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Dealing in Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Paula Mitchell, 55, of Loogootee, charged with the same offenses as Bateman.

Christina Lytton, 50, of Martinsville, charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Emily Osborne, 39, of Alfordsville, charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance.

It’s important to note that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.