Preparing for an eclipse can be an exciting adventure, but it’s important to prioritize safety and be well-prepared. Here’s a checklist based on the travel tips you provided:

Stay Updated on Weather Conditions: Listen to local radio stations like 100.9 WBDC and 103.3 WAXL or use weather apps like AccuWeather for updates.

Have a plan in case of severe weather, including knowing where to seek shelter. Expect Increased Traffic: Plan your travel time accordingly, considering potential delays due to traffic.

Be patient and allow extra time for your journey. Bring a Paper Map: In case of GPS failure or cell phone outage, a paper map can be a lifesaver.

Familiarize yourself with the route beforehand and have alternative routes in mind. Stay Tuned to Local Radio Stations: WBDC AND WAXL can provide valuable traffic updates and detour information.

Keep your radio tuned to these stations for the latest news on road conditions. Choose a Safe Viewing Location: Avoid stopping on the side of the road or highway; it’s unsafe and can cause traffic disruptions.

Plan ahead and select a safe location for viewing the eclipse, such as a designated viewing area or a park. Protect Your Eyes: Ensure you have proper solar eclipse glasses or viewers that meet the ISO 12312-2 safety standard.

Never look directly at the sun without adequate eye protection to avoid permanent eye damage.

By following these travel tips, you’ll be well-prepared to enjoy the eclipse safely and make the most of this memorable celestial event.