Latest News

Indiana State Police Jasper Post Schedules 2024 Memorial Service Multi-Agency Narcotics Investigation Leads to Multiple Arrests in Loogootee Safely Enjoy the Eclipse: Essential Travel Tips Indiana State Police Partners with the D.E.A. for the 26th Prescription Drug Take Back Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk Returns to Santa Claus Park

Preparing for an eclipse can be an exciting adventure, but it’s important to prioritize safety and be well-prepared. Here’s a checklist based on the travel tips you provided:

  1. Stay Updated on Weather Conditions:
    • Listen to local radio stations like 100.9 WBDC and 103.3 WAXL or use weather apps like AccuWeather for updates.
    • Have a plan in case of severe weather, including knowing where to seek shelter.
  2. Expect Increased Traffic:
    • Plan your travel time accordingly, considering potential delays due to traffic.
    • Be patient and allow extra time for your journey.
  3. Bring a Paper Map:
    • In case of GPS failure or cell phone outage, a paper map can be a lifesaver.
    • Familiarize yourself with the route beforehand and have alternative routes in mind.
  4. Stay Tuned to Local Radio Stations:
    • WBDC AND WAXL can provide valuable traffic updates and detour information.
    • Keep your radio tuned to these stations for the latest news on road conditions.
  5. Choose a Safe Viewing Location:
    • Avoid stopping on the side of the road or highway; it’s unsafe and can cause traffic disruptions.
    • Plan ahead and select a safe location for viewing the eclipse, such as a designated viewing area or a park.
  6. Protect Your Eyes:
    • Ensure you have proper solar eclipse glasses or viewers that meet the ISO 12312-2 safety standard.
    • Never look directly at the sun without adequate eye protection to avoid permanent eye damage.

By following these travel tips, you’ll be well-prepared to enjoy the eclipse safely and make the most of this memorable celestial event.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post