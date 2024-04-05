Preparing for an eclipse can be an exciting adventure, but it’s important to prioritize safety and be well-prepared. Here’s a checklist based on the travel tips you provided:
- Stay Updated on Weather Conditions:
- Listen to local radio stations like 100.9 WBDC and 103.3 WAXL or use weather apps like AccuWeather for updates.
- Have a plan in case of severe weather, including knowing where to seek shelter.
- Expect Increased Traffic:
- Plan your travel time accordingly, considering potential delays due to traffic.
- Be patient and allow extra time for your journey.
- Bring a Paper Map:
- In case of GPS failure or cell phone outage, a paper map can be a lifesaver.
- Familiarize yourself with the route beforehand and have alternative routes in mind.
- Stay Tuned to Local Radio Stations:
- WBDC AND WAXL can provide valuable traffic updates and detour information.
- Keep your radio tuned to these stations for the latest news on road conditions.
- Choose a Safe Viewing Location:
- Avoid stopping on the side of the road or highway; it’s unsafe and can cause traffic disruptions.
- Plan ahead and select a safe location for viewing the eclipse, such as a designated viewing area or a park.
- Protect Your Eyes:
- Ensure you have proper solar eclipse glasses or viewers that meet the ISO 12312-2 safety standard.
- Never look directly at the sun without adequate eye protection to avoid permanent eye damage.
By following these travel tips, you’ll be well-prepared to enjoy the eclipse safely and make the most of this memorable celestial event.