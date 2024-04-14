Janet Gruetzmacher Friedman passed away peacefully in her home in Deerfield, IL after 98 wonderful years. She was born July 13, 1925, in Oshkosh, WI, and married Rev. Clyde Friedman (formerly of Dubois, Indiana) on July 3, 1954. She was very involved in church activities and enjoyed quilting, baking, and gardening.



Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Ruth Clark, and her brother Robert Gruetzmacher. She is survived by her 101-year-old husband, Rev. Clyde Friedman, her daughter Julia (Karl Arbaugh), and her two grandchildren: Elaine Arbaugh and Jonathon Arbaugh (Ali Sjaarda).

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church (Crossroads) Cemetery Fund in Dubois, Indiana, or Lutheran World Relief.

Private services will be held at St. John’s Cemetery at St. John’s Lutheran Church at the Crossroads in Dubois, Indiana.