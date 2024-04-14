Latest News

Gibson County Sheriff’s Advising Motorists to Avoid US 41 at Old US Highway 41 After Accident Holland Rural Water and Standel Water Boil Advisory Lifted St. Anthoney Water Utilities Boil Order Lifted Boil Advisory Announced for Holland Rural Water and Standel Water Customers Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana Set to Hold its 10th Annual 5K Run

Janet Gruetzmacher Friedman passed away peacefully in her home in Deerfield, IL after 98 wonderful years. She was born July 13, 1925, in Oshkosh, WI, and married Rev. Clyde Friedman (formerly of Dubois, Indiana) on July 3, 1954. She was very involved in church activities and enjoyed quilting, baking, and gardening.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Ruth Clark, and her brother Robert Gruetzmacher. She is survived by her 101-year-old husband, Rev. Clyde  Friedman, her daughter Julia (Karl Arbaugh), and her two grandchildren: Elaine Arbaugh and Jonathon Arbaugh (Ali Sjaarda).

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church (Crossroads) Cemetery Fund in Dubois, Indiana, or Lutheran World Relief.

Private services will be held at St. John’s Cemetery at St. John’s Lutheran Church at the Crossroads in Dubois, Indiana.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post