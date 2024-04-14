Patricia A. Hollinden, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by her family at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2024, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Patricia was born at home in Ferdinand, Indiana, the oldest child of Martin and Alma (Hoge) Woebkenberg on April 13, 1934. She married Fred Hollinden at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church on July 3, 1954. She attended St. Ferdinand Grade School and then the Academy of the Immaculate Conception for high school, a private boarding school for girls at the monastery in Ferdinand. Patricia attended as a “day” student along with other girls from Ferdinand, Indiana. After high school, she worked as a bookkeeper at the Ruxer Ford Tractor Company for several years. She was a wonderful homemaker. Then after her family was grown, she became the bookkeeper for the Special Education Cooperative consisting of Dubois, Perry, and Spencer counties for 17 years before retiring in 1993.

Patricia was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, the Holy Family Blessed Sodality, the Daughters of Isabella, Jasper German Club, Dubois County Museum, Psi Iota Xi Sorority, and ROJAC. She enjoyed playing card games, especially Sheepshead, Bridge, Rum, and Poker. Her car always had a tendency to veer towards any casino within range.

She had a sincere love for quilts and gave each of her five children and ten grandchildren one as a remembrance. Patricia enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. She always looked forward to visits from children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Fred Hollinden, Jasper, IN, daughter, Susan (Mitch) Yeakley, Kokomo, IN, sons, Max (Sheila) Hollinden, Decatur, IL, Mark (Pam) Hollinden, Louisville, KY, Greg “Ed” (Chris) Hollinden, Jasper, IN, grandchildren, Carrie (Chris) White, Jill (Jesse) Daugherty, Katie (Zach) Galligan, Erin (Kyle) Kuczmanski, Eric (Sierra) Hollinden, Jenna Hollinden, Matthew (Kendall) Hollinden, Seth Hollinden, Kyle Hollinden and Avery Hollinden, great-grandchildren, Gavin White, Addison White, Gannon White, Ava White, Lincoln Daugherty, Sawyer Daugherty, Waylon Daugherty, Sophia Kuczmanski, and Ethan Kuczmanski, sisters, Sarah Wilmes, and Pearline Peters, brother, Tom Woebkenberg and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, son, John Hollinden, brother, Alan Woebkenberg, brothers-in-law, Dennis Wilmes and Kenneth Peters, and a sister-in-law, Pat Woebkenberg.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia A. Hollinden will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church on Saturday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. The Ladies Sodality will pray a rosary at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fred and Pat Hollinden Endowment of the Dubois County Community Foundation, Holy Family Catholic Church, Dubois County Museum, or a favorite charity.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Charles Health Campus, Jasper Memorial Hospital staff, and Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassionate care of Pat.

