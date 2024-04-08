Mildred Holtzman, 96, formerly of Fulda passed away Saturday, April 6th in Evansville. Born February 23, 1928 to Clara (Zoglman) and Leonard Sitzman. Preceded in death by siblings Art Sitzman, Bert Roos, and Daisy Lueken. Husband Henry Lee Holtzman

She is survived by daughter LeeAnn (Mike) Rasche of Evansville. 4 Grandchildren Eric (Carrie), Alex (Jennifer) and Andy Rasche and Emily (Agustin) Villegas. 7 Great Grandchildren Olivia, Eleanor, Clayton and Cole Rasche, Lucas, Sophia, and Nicolas Villegas

Mildred was retired as Postmaster of Fulda and was a member of St Boniface Ladies Sodality and St Meinrad Legion Auxiliary

She was an avid quilter and continued to enjoy her embroidery. She also loved her big garden and many flower beds.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 11:00 AM CDT in St. Boniface Catholic Church in Fulda. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM CDT. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Church in Fulda or All Saints Parish in Evansville

Special thanks to Holiday Village and Hospice in Evansville for their care.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.

