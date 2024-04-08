John H Keller, 75, of Mariah Hill passed away Saturday, April 6, 2024, at his home. John was born on October 18, 1948, to Edwin and Julietta (Seger) Keller. He was united in marriage to Vicki Dilger on October 23, 1971, in Mary Help of Christian Church. John retired from Christmas Lake Village as a Maintenance Supervisor and was a lifelong farmer. John was a member of Mary Help of Christians Church, Mariah Hill Conservation Club, and Mariah Hill YMI, and was a Spencer County 4-H Leader. John enjoyed crossword puzzles, taking evening drives, butchering, making turtle soup, and arriving to appointments extremely early.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years Vicki Keller of Mariah Hill, a daughter Dionne (Brian) Hanselman of Mariah Hill, and two sons Jarrod (Stacey) Keller of Santa Claus and Nicholas (Tammy) Keller of Mariah Hill. Six grandchildren Wyatt (Liz), Garrett, Quinn and Cy Keller, Pryce and Keller Hanselman. One sister Josephine (Claude) Vaal of Mariah Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Elizabeth Ann in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM CDT on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Mary Help of Christian Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM CDT in church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mariah Hill Foundation or family wishes.