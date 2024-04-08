At 11 PM on Friday, April 5th, the Jasper Police Department executed a search warrant at 220 North Main Street. This warrant stemmed from a prolonged narcotics investigation. At the time of execution, 38-year-old Jeremy Siddons and 37-year-old Jana Spurlock were located inside the residence.

During the search psychedelic mushrooms in the amount of 509 grams were found growing in the spare bedroom. In addition to that, marijuana, THC Dab, Kratom, digital scales, numerous smoking pipes, other items of paraphernalia, and $485 cash were also located. The psilocybin mushroom lab was properly dismantled and the necessary items were seized as evidence. Siddons and Spurlock were arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.

Both Siddons and Spurlock were arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center. They are facing the following charges:

Dealing in a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance (Level 2 Felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony), Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony), Dealing in Marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor) Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor).

These are only charges NOT convictions. All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.