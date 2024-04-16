After decades of dedicated service, Sergeant Todd Dunsworth and Deputy Kellene Reinke of the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office are bidding farewell as they retire from their roles. With a combined service spanning nearly five decades, their departure marks a moment of reflection and transition within the law enforcement community.

Sergeant Todd Dunsworth has been a steadfast presence in Spencer County since December 26, 1994, working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the community. His commitment extended beyond regular duty, often taking on additional responsibilities such as managing the sex offender registry to uphold community safety standards.

Deputy Kellene Reinke, who joined the force on April 23, 1999, quickly established herself as a dedicated and versatile member of the department. Serving as Spencer County Sheriff from 2019 to 2023, she implemented innovative community strategies and forged strong partnerships with probation and parole services, further enhancing public safety initiatives.

As Sergeant Dunsworth and Deputy Reinke embark on their well-deserved retirement, they leave behind a profound legacy of service and integrity. Their contributions have not only made our communities safer but have also inspired admiration and respect among colleagues and community members.

In recognition of their years of selfless dedication, the community is encouraged to express gratitude and extend best wishes to Sergeant Todd Dunsworth and Deputy Kellene Reinke as they begin this new chapter in their lives.