Margaret R. Knies, age 90, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Margaret was born in Schnellville, Indiana, on March 22, 1934, to John and Arlina (Miller) Betz. She married her husband of 68 years, Linus J. Knies on July 16, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2023.

She worked at Lueken’s P&L Farm and was a homemaker.

She was a past member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, presently a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and their Ladies Sodality, the HomeEc Club, Christian Mothers, St. Anthony Legion Auxiliary, and the Auxiliary Rural Carriers.

Margaret enjoyed gardening, flowers, tending her yard, bird watching, canning, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are three daughters, Linda (Gary) Dall, Jasper, IN, Lisa (Henry) Haake, Ferdinand, IN, and Barbara Striegel, Jasper, IN, one son, Rick (Teresa) Knies, Jasper, IN, six grandchildren, Kyle (Lindsay) Knies, Krista (Clark) Witges, Eric (Keelie) Dall, Athena (Neal) Goffinet, Austin and Aliya Haake, seven great grandchildren, three sisters, Sr. Lucia Betz, Our Lady of Grace Monastery, Beech Grove, IN, Erlene Gehlhausen, Newburgh, IN, and Frances Schepers, Hopkinsville, KY, two brothers, Joe (Cyrilla) Betz, Huntingburg, IN, and Richard (Loretta) Betz, Dale, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one grandson, Jared Knies, one son-in-law, Joe Striegel, four sisters, Sr. Bede Betz, Clara Mae Hohl, Augusta Hopf and an infant, Josephia Betz, and three brothers, Lee, Albert, and Eugene Betz.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret R. Knies will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper. The Precious Blood Ladies Sodality will pray a rosary at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or Precious Blood Catholic Church.

